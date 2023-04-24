Kapa haka, indigenous jerseys kick off Super Rugby culture round

Super Rugby Pacific is coming alive with a celebration of diversity as Round 10 of the tournament kicks off Friday.

All 12 teams will showcase their unique cultures through kapa haka, waiata, language, indigenous-design jerseys and other forms of cultural dance.

The event aims to unite teams and fans from across the region, bringing together a shared love for rugby and a celebration of the rich diversity that defines the Pacific, according to tournament director Matt Barlow.

“Super Rugby Pacific is a competition filled with pride, both for those playing and those cheering. Culture Round is our opportunity to shine a light on the incredible diversity of cultures that come together in rugby," Barlow said.

🙌🏽 Culture Round is coming in round 10! We can’t wait to celebrate all the cultures involved in our game.#SuperRugbyPacific pic.twitter.com/J3x2MGRb09 — Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) April 18, 2023

“From the fans to the players and coaches, it’s a game that embraces people from every corner of the world and is all the richer for it.”

In three of the six games during Culture Round, the Waratahs, the Rebels, and the Fijian Drua will wear new custom jerseys.

The Waratahs will play the Highlanders while wearing a First Nations jersey created by winger Dylan Pietsch of the Wiradjuri nation.

The Rebels will wear their Naarm Rebels Cultural Jersey, which honours both First Nations and Pasifika cultures.

For their first game against the Blues in Lautoka, the Fijian Drua will wear a jersey made by Fijian artist Anare Somumu featuring masi images.

For teams that already feature cultural insignia like the Chiefs, Moana Pasifika, and the Hurricanes, opportunities to immerse fans in the respective cultures will be front and centre.

Chiefs fans will be able to participate in face painting with tā moko or moko kauae and learn haka.

In Te Whanganui-a-Tara (Wellington), there will be lei, a place to make poi, and moko stencils to wear while cheering for their team against the Brumbies. There will also be cultural acts at halftime.

This year, Australian match officials will join the celebrations by debuting a First Nations jersey created by Indigenous artist Kevin Maxwell Butler.

Culture Round match schedule:

Friday, April 28l:

Hurricanes v Brumbies, 7.05pm (NZST), Sky Stadium, Pōneke

Waratahs v Highlanders, 9.35pm (NZST), Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Saturday, April 29:

Fijian Drua v Blues, 2.05pm (NZST) Churchill Park, Lautoka, Fiji

Moana Pasifika v Rebels, 4.35pm (NZST) Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland

Gallagher Chiefs v Crusaders, 7.05pm (NZST), FMG Stadium, Waikato

Reds v Force, 9.35pm (NZST) Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane