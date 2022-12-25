Kapa haka numbers reduced to 46 at Te Matatini 2023

Four kapa haka have officially withdrawn from Te Matatini 2023.

The announcement was made today by Te Matatini Incorporated Society.

The four teams that have withdrawn from the Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata festival in Auckland are Taniwharau from Waikato, Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau a Kai and Hikurangi from Te Tai Rāwhiti, and Te Matapihi from Taranaki.

No kapa haka will replace the groups and the programme for the February festival has been amended with all kapa haka moving up in order of performance. The field is now reduced to 46 kapa haka in three pools performing from February 22 – 24.

Changes to the programme can be viewed at the website: https://tematatini.co.nz/breaking-news/