Kapa haka siblings uplift spirits coming out of lockdown

Kashana, Shani and Juan Henare (Ngāti Hine) are all siblings living in Manurewa, Auckland and have been doing kapa haka ever since they can remember.

The rangatahi, aged 16, 18 and 19, are no strangers to performing being proud former students and one current student at local school, James Cook High, and kaihaka in their senior kapa, Te Kapunga.

Waiata Tira, Te Kapunga James Cook High School, ASB Polyfest 2018 - Video / File

The siblings said being in lockdown has allowed them time to do activities they usually haven't had time to do.

“We’ve been doing more fitness. Being active, going for walks,” they say.

The trio gave a touching rendition of Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi on Māori Television's show Tapatahi.

The song's lyrics are relevant to some of the struggles people may be experiencing and overcoming during the lockdown.

“And I tend to close my eyes when it hurts sometimes, I fall into your arms. I'll be safe in your sound til I come back around,” the lyrics said.

Shani explained, “We just chose it because we always jam it.”

Now that the country has moved to Level 3, Juan says he is looking forward to going back to mahi next week.

Kashana is continuing her high school study via distance learning and Shani is looking forward to her education studies at university.