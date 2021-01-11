Kāpiti dog owners warned to be on look out for toxic algae

Photo / Kāpiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council is warning dog-owners to keep an eye out for toxic algae, which can be deadly for dogs, in the district’s waterways as the temperature rises. That includes lagoons in parks and reserves as well as rivers and streams.

There are now dangerous levels in Waipoua River in the Wairarapa and elevated levels in Te Awa Kairangi (Hutt River), the council said in a statement.

Seasonal changes that occur around this time of year impact on algae levels and it is likely that toxic algae will soon be seen in some parts of Kāpiti.

“We’re noticing the water levels slowly dropping and temperatures rising so it is possible cyanobacteria, an algae which is toxic to humans and deadly for dogs, will appear. We’re increasing signage at recreational swimming sites and taking this opportunity to remind people to be aware of the risks,” Environmental Standards Manager Jacquie Muir said.

Test results from popular river, lagoon and beach locations are available on the Council’s website.