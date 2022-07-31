Kara-France loses to Moreno in third-round TKO

Carmen Mandato/ Getty Images

Kai Kara-France has been defeated in a third-round TKO by Mexican fighter Brandon Moreno in Sunday's interim flyweight title fight at UFC 277 in Dallas, Texas.

Moreno delivered a devastating kick to Kara-France's lower body, knocking him to the canvass, then unleashed a flurry of blows to win the fight scheduled for five rounds by TKO.

"It's crazy," Moreno said post-fight. "I've been working on those kicks all these training camps."

"And today I can grab this (belt) again, it's amazing."