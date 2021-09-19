Kara-France making the best of lockdown to ready himself for next UFC fight

Kaiwhare Kara-France has the date set for his UFC clash, December 11.

"I’m feeling good, I’m actually pretty fit at the moment," Kara-France, who is in level 4 lockdown in Auckland, told Te Ao Toa. "I’ve been making sure I’ve worked off the home-cooked meals."

He said it was not the best situation to be in with a fight around the corner, however, there is a bright side.

“We’re 12 weeks out right now. It’s not ideal but we’re not in the crunch time of our camp, which is usually about 8 to 10 weeks.”