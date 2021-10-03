Kara-France says he may have to 'pack up the family' and move to US

CKB fighter Kai Kara-France, who will be fighting in Las Vegas at UFC 269 on December 11, may have to move to the USA as he cannot get an MIQ spot.

Dan Hooker and UFC superstar Israel Adesanya have already stated they will move to the US, and the entire CKB gym are looking to follow, including Kai Kara-France.

"We're leaving our families for months at a time and we are one of the biggest exports out of NZ. Like it or not, UFC is the biggest sport in the world right now," Kara-France told Te Ao Toa.

"For us, we are frustrated in the situation and now it's kind of forced us to adapt. And it feels like the only option right now, because the NZ government and NZ sport aren't helping us.

"Because I don't have a [MIQ] voucher to get back in the country, so I'm going to have to maybe base overseas, base myself in America and pack up the family and move overseas. And that feels like it's the only option."

Kara-France also says Dan 'the Hangman' Hooker was treated like a “criminal” in his preparation to fight in the recent UFC clash against German fighter Nasrat Haqparast.

"He had a chip on his shoulder. He wanted to prove to everyone that didn't want him to fight, and were trying to shut him down, that you can't stop him. He rose to the occasion and he put on a massive performance."