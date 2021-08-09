Kara-France sees 'high-profile' fight with Garbrandt as skyrocket to title shot

Te Ao Toa's newest addition to the presenter team had some choice words for his upcoming UFC flyweight bout later this year.

Kaiwhare Kara-France (22-9 and one No Contest) will be going up against former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, who makes the drop to the lower weight class, in an event on December 11, sources say.

Date is set, now we go to work!⚔️ December can’t come fast enough!🔥 #teamdontblink🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/C6qGkM21JY — Kai Kara France (@kaikarafrance) August 3, 2021

Garbrandt (12-4) is just 1-4 in his last five bouts in the octagon and has fought & lost to renowned UFC fighter TJ Dillashaw.

Joining the couch on Te Ao Toa last night, the #7-ranked flyweight, of Ngāti Kahungunu descent, says it's a "high-profile fight" that is going to skyrocket his name to a future title shot.

"Get past guys like this, and then I'm wide open for the strap."

Kara-France also recalls attending his first-ever UFC event where he saw Garbrandt fight inside the octagon, just as he was trying out for the UFC's reality series The Ultimate Fighter.

Starstruck

"I flew over to [Las] Vegas, and for that weekend it happened to be a UFC Fight Night, and Cody Garbrandt was the headline, and he won by knockout.

"Six years later, now I'm fighting him. It's pretty cool how the sport works itself out, now you're fighting guys that you look up to."

He classes his bout with Garbrandt as "a massive fight with a massive name."

"He's [Garbrandt] got a good style; he's going to swing. He's got 10 knockouts on his record - I've got 10 knockouts on my record.

"There's no guesswork with what he's going to do. He's going to come forward - I'm going to come forward.

"He's called 'No Love' but he's going to have no chin after this."