Kardashian mokopuna perform famous Ka Mate haka on TikTok

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-partner Scott Disick has posted on Instagram a video of the Kardashian kids doing a haka and pūkana.

Featuring in the video at Kourtney’s house was a birthday party for her sons Mason Disick and Reign Party, alongside their sister Penelope and their cousins North and Saint West, and friends.

The Ka Mate haka was composed by Ngāti Toa chief Te Rauparaha and is a well-respected haka performed in international test matches by the All Blacks.

At the end of the vide,o Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, North, made an impact in the video commanding the rest of her cousins to pūkana.