Karekare 'welfare mission' to include trauma counselling

Damage unleashed on the West Auckland community of Karekare by Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / RNZ

Aucklanders are being encouraged to make the most of the currently fine weather to continue with the big clean-up, ahead of more potential rain on the way.

In the region's west coast beach communities, which include Karekare, Piha and Muriwai, efforts continue to support residents following the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle, with a welfare mission to offer trauma counselling.

MetService has advised that Auckland can expect heavy showers and possibly thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon into this evening, particularly in the west.

Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) says the risk of thunderstorms and localised downpours increases over parts of the country on Monday and they are working with MetService to update Aucklanders on what they can expect in Tāmaki Makaurau.

West Coast communities

An update has been provided on the region's west coast beach communities of Karekare, Piha and Muriwai which were cut off following Cyclone Gabrielle.

"Auckland Transport continues to urge Aucklanders to avoid travelling this weekend to communities with significant road closures still in place. Access to Karekare, Piha, Te Henga Bethells Beach, Muriwai, Anawhata, Huia, Little Huia and Whatipū remains compromised," AEM said in their Sunday update.

"Please continue to stay away from these areas and expect to be turned away if you are not a resident."

Power

Power has been partially restored in Karekare with work continuing to restore the rest of the network.

In Piha, there are intermittent power outages, with partial power restored. Most of Muriwai has now been reconnected.

Helicopter deliveries

Welfare drops via helicopter are set to continue this week to deliver water, fuel, food and other essential items - weather permitting.

"The community is able to specify what items they need, and to date deliveries have included fresh produce, hay bales, chemical toilets, baby food and hearing aid batteries."

Welfare mission

In Karekare, a welfare mission is being planned for this Monday, including trauma counselling, with Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) and Salvation Army.

"These experts will provide much-needed psycho-social support as requested by the community."