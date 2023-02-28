Kārena and Kasey Bird aim to take over tastebuds in Tauranga food festival

Now working on their third cookbook, 2014 MasterChef winners Kārena and Kasey Bird are gaining a reputation as the queens of degustation.

Last year they won New Zealand’s Best Arts and Culture Event 2022 for Kitchen Takeover’s Taiao: Food of the Gods.

Now this March and April the sisters are gearing up for the Flavours a Plenty Festival in Tauranga where they are planning a pop-up kitchen takeover during the event.

Food must be delicious

Kārena said in a NZ Herald interview that they looked to tell stories by providing food that activates all five of the senses.

“First and foremost, we want the food to be delicious. Food is such an emotive medium - you use all five senses when you eat.”

“If there is a feeling I hope our guests leave with, it would be a sense of pride for our unique country and culture, and the feeling that we are all connected,” Kārena said.

“An enjoyable evening, and [guests] having felt the connection from the food on the plate to the story we are trying to portray. Ki Tua means ‘beyond’.”

“It will be more than just a dinner. We have five courses themed around a different Māori atua [god]. Our guests will not only get to taste the food but also learn about each deity and their influence on the kai.” Kasey said.

Classic traditional meals

The sisters are aiming to make storytelling menus with the goal of ‘memory-triggering’ favour combinations with seasonal foods on hand.

“We have a variety of kai. Some dishes are inspired by our travels, but also classic traditional meals. Our weeks can look like a Madras curry the first night of the week, a classic barbecue the next day, a Thai beef salad, a boil-up the next night, and a classic lamb or pork roast on the weekend. We love variety and different flavours from night to night” Kasey said.

“I honestly just eat whatever Kasey makes. She makes the nicest dinners for us. We have separate houses but we live in the same cul-de-sac, and our family has dinner together most nights at our parents’ house in Maketū,” Kārena said.

Flavours of Plenty Festival, now in its second year, brings together events from across the coastal Bay of Plenty to celebrate the rising foodie destination. For a full programme, visit here.