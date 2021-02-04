Karitane locals shocked by contaminated drinking water

Residents of the Otago township of Karitane were shocked this week to learn their drinking water is contaminated but their water supplier, Dunedin City Council, has known since in December last year.

On Tuesday, February 2, the council issued a notice declaring the water reservoir that supplies drinking water to the townships of Karitane and Waikouaiti was contaminated with lead and advised the communities of more than 1500 people to not drink the water until further notice.

This comes after an email revealing the contamination was sent to the council on December 18 last year but was not picked up until January 7 this year.

A spokesperson for local hapū Kāti Huirapa, Waiariki Parata-Taiapa, says it is a great concern for not only the health and safety of the local community but also for the wellbeing of their farm stock and waterways as the community is reliant on farming and fishing.

Parata-Taiapa says, “Some of our local farmers have said their cows and sheep are drinking from the contaminated water but no issues with the animals have come up yet.”

Council records reveal the first sign of contamination was picked up at the Waikouaiti Golf Club on August 13, 2021.

Water tankers arrive

Parata-Taiapa says, “It’s disappointing they knew and they took this long to let us know.”

The Dunedin City Council told Te Ao Marama the missed email contained an automatically generated report on test results relating to an assessment of the condition of pipes, not drinking water standards.

Following the email, testing was conducted in the Waikouaiti Water Treatment Plant and the council found lead had seeped into the Karitane/Waikouaiti drinking water supply.

The council is now providing water tankers and advice for those affected at the following locations:

Karitane

Community Hall - 1318 Coast Road

Karitane Reserve playground area - 13 Barvas St

Duncan Avenue, near cheese factory - Hawksbury Village entrance

Waikouaiti

Golden Fleece Hotel - Kildare St entrance

165 Beach Street (corner Beach and Stewart Streets)

Seddon St (opposite Police station)

Symptoms of lead poisoning can include:

lack of appetite

nausea

diarrhoea

constipation

stomach pains

Can also cause miscarriage or still births

Future fix

Kāti Huirapa and local residents affected by the contamination will meet next Wednesday with council officials to consider what will be needed in future.

Lead poisoning of water has become controversial in recent years after a USA city, Flint, in Michigan, began taking water from a local river without treating it properly, contaminating it with lead. Residents complained immediately about health concerns, including rashes, hair loss and other problems. The major city in the area, Detroit, a year later offered to supply water but Flint officials insisted the water from the river was safe.

Later that year doctors found high levels of lead in children’s blood. Over the next year residents were urged to drink bottled water and the water supply was eventually switched.