Did you know Katelyn Vaha'akolo (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Maniapoto and Tongan) plays league in the NRLW and for the Māori All Stars and Kiwis - but also rugby union in the FPC?

"NRLW was this year, I played for the Newcastle Knights over in Australia. And that was a really cool experience," Vaha'akolo told Te Ao Toa.

"A lot of people ask me that, why I play both games. But I think I just enjoy it so much. I never want to stop."