Katie Murray honoured for services to Māori and the community

Katie Murray has been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori and the community.

Murray has run the Waitomo Papakāinga Development Trust family-focused social service organisation for 30 years.



Her accomplishments include being chairperson and trustee of Te Hiku Iwi Development Trust for three years, including membership of Te Hiku Accord.

In 2013, she initiated the bringing together of Iwi/Māori social service providers in Te Hiku to form Te Kahu Oranga Whānau.

Murray drove the establishment of a partnership between Te Kahu Oranga Whānau and Oranga Tamariki. In 2019, she was the lead organiser of the Safe and Effective Justice hui held in Rotorua for Māori.

In efforts to reduce family violence in Kaitaia, she initiated a collaborative partnership between police and Iwi/Māori providers, in whiuch social workers from the providers would visit whānau who came to attention through family harm incidents.

In 2019, she set up a shelter for the homeless and to provide meals on Sundays for families experiencing financial hardship. She has been a member of key advisory bodies for Oranga Tamariki and the Ministry of Social Development.

Murray was deputy chair for Te Rūnanga O Te Rarawa for eight years. She has connected with Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata people of Winnipeg, Canada to share knowledge of working with Indigenous peoples.

In 2003, Murray was awarded a Queen’s Service Medal for community service.

