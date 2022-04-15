Katuku Island: making waves in a gaming world

A small fry Māori mobile game, Kataku Island, has taken on the world at the NYX Game Awards and come home with success.

In the categories of best mobile game and best innovation for a mobile game at the inernational industry awards, Kataku Island received silver awards for both classifications.

Kataku Island is an educational game devised by Dr Phyllis Callaghan (Ngāi te Rākatō) who uses a post-apocalyptic setting to help users improve their literacy.

Callaghan has also been an award recipient at the Apec Best Business Awards for her leadership and business. The Apec awards aim to internationalise women-run businesses, and attract international partners and potential investors from the Apec economies.

Callaghan said through the development of her game, “We are investing in people’s lives, second-chance learners in education and people that might need support”.