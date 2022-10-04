Kaumātua advocates recognised as Huia Award recipients

Left to right: Marcia Te Au Thomson, Rangimahora Reddy and Malia Hamani. Photo / Supplied.

Last night saw charity Age Concern New Zealand give out the Huia Award to its first three recipients, awarded to those who’ve shown support for kaumātua and have made positive differences for them.

The charity is dedicated to people over 65, their friends and whānau that brings generations together both locally and nationally.

The Huia feather represents the concept of community, friendship and respect, which are the qualities recipients value and uphold.

Founder and chief executive of TOA Pacific in Ōtāhuhu, Malia Hamani’s passion for connecting people to their culture and making sure that TOA Pacific can provide for Pacific people and cultures saw her become a recipient.

Hamani (Ngāti Tonga) says it was surprising yet humbling to be one of the three recipients.

“One doesn’t stop wondering how I got to be deserving of a very important award. It’s heightened the importance of caring for and valuing our elders, and showing that they’re treasured as our elders,” Hamani says.

TOA Pacific uses the ‘no blame approach’, in which Hamani teaches her staff to have a no-blame mind set when caring for elders who have experienced alleged abuse or neglect.

“What is happening with this mindset is valuing also the family person who is caring for the older person. It’s very important to value the carer as the carer makes the difference between a good day, or otherwise, for the older person.

“It’s about not making anybody guilty until they are guilty and to value their input to the older person’s life before trying to help them, because they are the solution.”

One of the other recipients, Rangimahora Reddy (Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Rangitāne), chief executive of Rauawaawa Kaumātua Charitable Trust in Hamilton, is an advocate for kaupapa Māori to enhance the wellbeing of kaumātua.

But she says it’s really hard to articulate well enough into words what it means.

Rauawaawa was set up over 25 years ago in response to a need for kaumātua (55 years and over) culturally focused, appropriate and accessible health, social and community-based activities and services.

The third recipient, Marcia Te Au Thompson, works for Ngā Kete Mātauranga Pounamu Charitable Trust in Invercargill, and is known for her positivity in life which is interwoven with her mahi.