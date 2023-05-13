Kaupapa Māori approaches to safety and wellbeing important in progress to eliminate violence - Davidson

Source / File

Te Tiriti o Waitangi is central to government plans to eliminate family and sexual violence, says Marama Davidson, who announced Budget 2023's inclusion of a strong focus on community initiatives on Saturday.

Davidson, the minister for the prevention of family and sexual violence, said kaupapa Māori approaches would provide improved access to support for Māori.

“Te Tiriti o Waitangi is central to our plan to eliminate family violence and sexual violence. These initiatives apply mātauranga Māori and whānau-centred approaches to safety and wellbeing and will ensure more Māori affected by sexual violence can access the support they need to heal.”

This year's budget builds on progress made to deliver Te Aorerekura, Aotearoa's first ever plan to eliminate family violence and sexual violence, Davidson said.

“Budget 2023 includes a strong focus on community initiatives to help prevent violence from happening in the first place. If and when violence does happen, Budget 2023 will also ensure more support is available to give people affected the best chance of healthy, happy lives,” she said.

"What this means is better support for those experiencing violence, whilst supporting people who use violence to change their behaviour.”

Tamariki and Rangatahi

Davidson's release was issued in conjunction with Priyanca Radhakrishnan, the associate minister for social development and employment and minister for disability issues.

“As a direct result of what I am announcing today, tamariki forced to leave home and seek refuge in safe accommodation, most often with their mothers, will be better supported to stay safe, build resilience, and start to heal,” said Radhakrishnan.

Disabled people

Radhakrishnan said Budget 2023 will also provide greater support for whānau with disabilities.

“Providers will get more support to meet the accessibility needs of disabled people and tāngata whaikaha Māori,” she said.

“For decades, disabled people have had to either turn to mainstream services that often try to accommodate the needs of disabled people but don’t always have the skills or facilities required or they just don’t access services at all.”

Davidson added that the budget would include investment in "both improving accessibility to mainstream services and a specialised service specifically for our whānau with disabilities.”

Summary

The initiatives funded by Budget 2023 include: