Kauri dieback plan 'embodies the saying for Māori by Māori'

Iwi and hapū will play a key role in protecting kauri trees as part of a National Pest Management Plan against kauri dieback.

The government has brought in the new strategy to prevent the spread of kauri dieback and restore the health of kauri.

And one iwi says the plan to protect sensitive areas, backed by fines of up to $5000 for an individual or $15,000 for a company, recognises Māori as authorities on the issue.

Te Kawerau a Maki lead Edward Ashby says, “It is important for empowering or rather reinforcing Māori to supporting rangatiratanga and kaitiakitanga over the taonga".

Having a Māori solution to tackle kauri dieback

A key focus of the Tiakina Kauri strategy is mana whenua leading protection plans over kauri groves. It also accommodates Māori customs and practices for the environment.

“The tikanga and what that looks like leading to, I think it’s an evolving space, because for years western science and the wider community devalued mātauranga and tikanga and what this does is push that up forward again in terms of things like rāhui and rongoā."

"This is a plan that embodies the saying, 'For Māori by Māori'.

“No one cares more than Māori I think ... and that's because in terms of whakapapa they are essentially whānau in a way, so they mean so much spiritually, culturally to the well-being and identity of our Māori communities in the north that no one’s going to advocate more in the long term than Māori,” Ashby says.

"In the up and coming months, we will see if this plan will work out to get dieback off our tāonga."