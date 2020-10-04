Kauri protection to be boosted by $50 million under Green's

The Green Party plans to put $50 million towards the protection of kauri, if returned to coalition government after the election.

“Kauri are one of the most ancient trees in the world and tower 50 metres above us. They are an important part of Aotearoa’s natural heritage but without a political commitment to help protect them they are facing potentially fatal threats from kauri dieback,” Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said in a statement.

The party said it will focus $50 million of the existing Jobs for Nature package to keep Aotearoa’s iconic kauri forests standing.

“Kauri urgently need increased support and resources. Government agencies, iwi, and regional councils have done what they can over the last few years with limited funding. So much more is needed to protect our magnificent kauri forests in Northland, Auckland, Coromandel and the Waikato.”

The funding will come from re-prioritising and dedicating $50 million in the existing Jobs for Nature programme to kauri protection. The Greens will also seek more secure long term funding for kauri dieback and kauri protection through future budgets.

“The funding would employ people within the Department of Conservation to work in partnership with iwi and alongside regional councils to upgrade tracks to protect kauri roots, and control pests such as pigs which help spread kauri dieback,” Green's conservation spokesperson Eugenie Sage also said in the statement.

“It would increase investment in matauranga Māori science and help improve surveillance, public education, monitoring and enforcement action."