Kauwhau Whakaohooho - for rangatahi, by rangatahi

Kauwhau Whakaohooho is the University of Waikato's Māori association, showcasing rangatahi voices on topics that appeal to rangatahi.

The initiative has pulled together some of Te Ao Māori's most prominent young leaders including Nehe Milner Skudder, Marama Elkington, Nikky Kenedy and Nirai Otimi.

What began as a project to encourage rangatahi in business, kaupapa Māori, health and environment quickly became a platform to normalise tough conversations including mental and spiritual wellbeing, and the value of being Māori.

