Kayla Ahki returns to Black Ferns squad

2013 World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year Kayla Ahki (nee McAlister) is one of two players added to the Black Ferns squad as they build toward the Tokyo Olympics.

The 31-year-old returned from France recently with her two daughters, Stella and Camille. She again displayed her dominance for Auckland at the NZ National 7's tournament in December, scoring 6 tries in 5 games.

Ahki (Te Āti Awa), who last played for the Black Ferns 7s in Dubai, 2018, is looking to forcing her way back into the playing squad in time for this years Olympic Games, having been a part of the squad that won a silver medal four years ago in Rio.

Her return means all but one member of that 2016 squad are back on deck, with co-coach Alan Bunting excited by the experience on offer as they draw closer to Tokyo in 5 months time.

“The game has definitely grown while Kayla has been away but that will be a great challenge for her. She has a competitive attitude and the bigger the game, the more competitive she gets, and she still has that spark.”

Also re-joining the squad is Shiray Kaka (Ngāti Maniapoto) who has been in and out of the squad in recent years through injury, but has been involved in the recent series wins in Sydney and Cape Town.

Kaka is also looking to push her case into the Olympic squad, having been included as the travelling reserve to Rio in 2016.

“Kayla and Shiray come into the squad and really solidify the depth we have. They have both played at the highest level and have executed what it is we are trying to achieve as a team.

“Kayla and Shiray come into the squad and really solidify the depth we have. They have both played at the highest level and have executed what it is we are trying to achieve as a team," says Bunting.

Meanwhile, Hawke's Bay Winger Ollie Sapsford and Kitione Vai have been added to the All Blacks Sevens Squad.

“Ollie played really well for Hawke’s Bay at Nationals and impressed when he came into train with the All Blacks Sevens Development squad. We’re excited to have a winger that can play in the forwards who can be really physical and strong in the air,” said coach Clark Laidlaw.

Vai, who is the younger brother of Blues fullback Melani Nanai left school at the end of last year, but his form at the Red Bull Ignite Sevens has seen him propelled into the All Blacks Sevens full-time squad.

Laidlaw says “Kiti has genuine x-factor. It might take time for him to develop but we know he comes from good pedigree, his dad played for Manu Samoa and we have all seen the talent of his brother.”



BLACK FERNS SEVENS SQUAD

Kayla Ahki, Shakira Baker, Micheala Blyde, Kelly Brazier, Gayle Broughton, Dhys Faleafaga, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Stacey Fluhler, Sarah Hirini, Jazmin Hotham, Shiray Kaka, Tyla Nathan-Wong, Mahina Paul, Risaleeana Pouri-Lane, Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Alena Saiili, Montessa Tairakena*, Terina Te Tamaki, Ruby Tui, Niall Williams, Tenika Willison, Portia Woodman

(* = Training contract)

ALL BLACK SEVENS SQUAD

Kurt Baker, Caleb Clarke, Dylan Collier, Scott Curry, Sam Dickson, Scott Gregory, Trael Joass, Niko Jones, Andrew Knewstubb, Vilimoni Koroi, Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Tim Mikkelson, Sione Molia, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Amanaki Nicole, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Joe Ravouvou, Salesi Rayasi, Akuila Rokolisoa, Ollie Sapsford, Tone Ng Shiu, Kitiona Vai, William Warbrick, Regan Ware, Joe Webber