Keeping rheumatic fever at bay

A Māori health provider is encouraging young Māori and Pacific Islanders who have suffered from rheumatic fever to ensure contact is maintained with their GPs to ensure the monitoring and treatment continues and recurrence prevented.

As well as being disproportionately affected by rheumatic fever, Māori and Pacific Islanders also have the highest recurrence rates, particularly in young adults. Research suggests having rheumatic fever registers has reduced recurrent rheumatic fever attacks by 20%.

Tina Biddle of Te Kaokao o Takapau in the eastern Bay of Plenty monitors five towns in the fight against rheumatic fever. While regional registers are used for children to manage patients' secondary treatment, she says there isn't a system for adults and the responsibility falls back on GPs.