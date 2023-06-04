Kehu Butler 'pipped' at World Surfing Games, joins Dune Kennings in repechage rounds

Credit / ISA / Pablo Jiménez/ Surfing NZ

Kehu Butler (Ngāi Te Rangi) will join Dune Kennings (Ngāti Maniapoto) in the repechage rounds on Monday (NZT) after narrowly missing the opportunity to advance to the next stage of competition on the main draw at the ISA World Surfing Games in El Salvador.

Butler moved into the third round after an "outstanding" victory in his opening matchup of the games which are a primary qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and a second-place finish in a round 2 heat won by Japan's Kanoa Igarashi.

But Butler was "pipped" in his most recent heat, finishing third with a round 3 total of 9.20 points, behind winner Israel's Uri Uziel (11.84) who beat second-placed Kauli Vaast of France by the finest of margins (11.83). Brazil's Filipe Toledo was fourth (2.67).

Kennings has had a lay day following his first-up round 1 win and second round 3rd that saw him relegated to the repechage rounds.

The NZ national champion has said he "can't wait to get back out there".