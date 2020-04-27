"Kei ia whānau tōna tino rangatira" - Te Rūnanga Nui o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori

Most Kura Kaupapa Māori will not be returning to school this week when schools reopen during Level 3.

While teachers and principals are looking forward to being back in the classroom, Te Runanganui o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori Chief Executive Hohepa Campbell says the well-being of the wider school whānau is paramount.



Tino Rangatiratanga is the foundation of Te Aho Matua, and that is what Campbell says whānau are exercising in their decision to remain closed until the country moves to Level 2.

"Kei ia whānau tōna tino rangatira hei hiki i te mahi hauora, i te mahi whakaako i tō tatou reo rangatira me ōna tikanga." (Each whānau have the ability to make their own decisions around what is best for their health, and also to teach their families.)

"Tokomaha ngā tamariki tonu e noho ana kei roto i ngā kainga o ngā kaumātua, tokomaha - ahakoa tēnā kua whakariterite ngā whānau, ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori kia haere tonu, ngā ako ki roto i ngā kainga." (Many of our students live in homes with their grandparents. However, KKM, and our families have committed to continuing to provide lessons in the home.)

Campbell said teachers and principals, however, are excited to get back into the classrooms this week, as it will help them deliver better quality online learning, as well as organise resource packs for students at home.

"Kua roa rātou e noho ana kāore o rātou rauemi hei hiki i ā rātou whakaako a matihiko nei. Nō reria kei te harikoa a te wiki nei, kāore e kore ka tipi haere ngā kaiako ngā kura kaupapa Māori o te motu ki ngā kainga o tēnā tamaiti me tēna tamaiti hei tuku atu i te mahi kainga." (They've been locked-down at home for a long time with limited teaching resources for interactive learning. So yeah, they're keen to get back this week, and I'm sure many teachers will be dropping in their students to deliver homework and whatnot.)

Campbell adds that while the majority of Kura Kaupapa Māori will remain closed, some have indicated they will be reopening their doors tho students this week, especially for whānau who are returning to work and have no option.

"Kei te manawanui mai ngā kaiako me te tumuaki te āta manaaki me te whakaako aua tamariki. Engari ka rerekē te āhua whakahaere o ia kura, o ia kura puta noa i te motu. Ko te mahi o ētahi whānau he kimi kainga anō." (Teachers and principals are committed to looking after those students. Although each kura will have different systems in place to handle those cases. Meanwhile, some families are looking at different options such as finding relations who can look after their children.)