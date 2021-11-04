Kenpo 5.0 Sensei runs classes in Te Reo Māori

A Taranaki martial arts school is embracing Te Ao Māori by running some of its classes in Te Reo.

Sensei Shane Wallacehoskin is a fourth-degree black belt in Kenpo 5.0, and has been teaching the art form to rangatahi for the past eight years. He has helped hundreds of youth, helping them build confidence and empowerment through Kenpo.

Since beginning his reo journey two years ago, Wallacehoskins says he has had a few students from Te Pi'ipi'inga Kākano Mai I Rangiātea Kura Kaupapa Māori, which ultimately motivated his decision to run his classes in Te Reo Māori at least once per month.

“Only about three years ago, I started tracing back my whakapapa and that has ignited my passion for learning Te Re Māori for my kids and my mokopuna as well.”

Sensei Shane Wallacehoskins. Source/Facebook

The father of five and new grandfather held his first eeo class last week and says the feedback from students and parents has been all positive.

The former rugby league player found martial arts after sustaining a serious injury in 2006. Fifteen years on, and he has three blackbelt daughters, and a moko he is already planning on teaching the art form to.

"My vision for the future is that I can run my school fully in Te Reo Māori," he says.