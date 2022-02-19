Kererū and pīwakawaka thriving in NZ gardens

Kererū Photo / File

There is good news for four of our native bird species, according to the country’s longest-running citizen science project.

Kererū (pigeon), pīwakawaka (fantail) and tūī numbers are up significantly compared to 10 years ago, while the long-term slow decline of the tauhou (silvereye) is "lessening", the latest New Zealand Garden Bird survey led by Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research says.

Kererū counts show a 102 per cent increase over 10 years and a rapid 57 per cent rise in the last five years, while pīwakawaka counts are up 47 per cent over the past decade.

Pīwakawaka Photo / File

Meanwhile, tūī continue to increase nationally, especially in Canterbury, Marlborough, Otago and the West Coast, up 30 per cent over 10 years.

The survey says the tauhou's decline is lessening (10 per cent compared with 23 per cent last year) with a moderate increase in numbers since 2016.

Almost 15,000 people counted the number of birds in their backyards and parks between late June and early July last year as part of the survey, which has been held every year for 15 years.

Source / New Zealand Garden Bird Survey