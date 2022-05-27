Kia Aroha College stays closed after student death

Kia Aroha College will close for another week after the sudden death of a student on-site, according to Stuff.

The student died following a medical incident at the college, in the South Auckland suburb of Clover Park, at 10:30 am on May 20. Police have said the death is not suspicious.

All classes were suspended following the incident and during the boy’s tangi, which was held at the school marae.

Though the school reopened on Thursday after a blessing, principal Haley Milne confirmed in a Facebook post on the college's page that the community was "not ready" to return.

“Today I’ve watched students and adults really struggling. We had a staff meeting at lunchtime and have decided that after our blessing this afternoon we will close our school for a week,” she wrote.

The school is expected to reopen on June 7.

Shortly after the incident on May 20, a post from the college's page was sent out by principal Hailey Milne addressing it.

"He aituā, he aituā! Our beautiful tama [name of student] has passed away at our school today. We are currently sending all of our young people home while we wait for the details of his tangi."

The post said more details would be included when the college has them, and the school will be closed "in the meantime".