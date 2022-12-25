Kiingi Tuheitia Christmas message heartens the people

In a media release from the Office of the Kīngitanga, Kīngi Tuheitia has called on his people to embrace kotahitanga.

"Christmas is a season for gathering and remembering. We do so with great thanksgiving for the blessings in our lives.”

This year Kīngi Tuheitia celebrated the 16th anniversary of his coronation at Tūrangawaewae marae in Ngāruawāhia.

He encouraged the people of Waikato-Tainui to remember those who have died in recent years who were great servants to the movement.

“The message of peace, hope, joy and love are critical for us all - ahakoa tō whakapono, ahakoa tō iwi. As we reflect on the year gone by, we recall with deep aroha the loss of many whānau. Moe mai rā koutou.

E te iwi, take time to rest and enjoy the sunshine this holiday season. Think too of those who need our support at this time.

Together we must continue to find ways to bring well-being for all our whānau. The message of Christmas calls us to share in abundant aroha. May you have a safe and happy Christmas. Mā te Atua koutou e manaaki. Paimārire.”