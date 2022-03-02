Kiingitanga calls for peaceful end to protests

The Kiingitanga is calling for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing occupation of Parliament grounds and other whenua across the motu.

In a statement Wednesday King Tūheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII said he was a strong advocate of the Covid-19 response over the past two years, while acknowledging the impacts of the response on some individuals and their families.



“King Tūheitia has always said the wellbeing of our people is paramount, which is why we have been united against the virus, just like our ancestors did in the 1918 pandemic,” spokesperson Rahui Papa says.



“Our priority now is to get through Omicron and start preparing for life after Covid, when we can move freely without fear of sickness.”



The king reiterated he has not given support to any occupation and any claims to the contrary are untrue.



'Kua tuu te kaupapa, Kua tae te waa kia hoki ki te kaainga kia tau ai te maungaarongo me te rangimaarie.' he said.