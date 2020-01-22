Kiingitanga to return to Ihumātao today

It is understood that a Kiingitanga delegation could arrive at Ihumātao today. Te Ao Māori News reached out to Rahui Papa, spokesperson for the Kiingitanga, however he declined to comment.

SOUL leader Pania Newton could neither confirm or deny the rumours, stating:

“Kare anō mātou kua rongo mai te Kiingitanga mēnā kei te tae mai rātou i ngā rā tata nei.”

“We have not heard from the Kiingitanga if they are coming in the coming days.”

If the Kiingitanga does send a delegation, then it could be a sign that a deal about the future of Ihumātao is coming.

Newton stated that King Tuuheitia wanted a resolution before the 2020 Ratana Pā summit.

"Last year, Fletchers and the government advised us that there would be a resolution, before the incoming year, that didn't happen.

"The details of the agreement are being worked through, and we can expect to have those all signed off in the coming days, if not, hopefully hours."

Te Ao Māori News will keep you updated as the situation unfolds.

