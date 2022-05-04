'Kind, talented, cheeky' - tributes flow for TV cameraman

Kind, talented, and "passionate about his mahi" is how former tv cameraman Joseph Day will be remembered by his friends and colleagues.

Tributes have flowed for the 31-year-old since British police announced a body was discovered not far from his home in Bristol, the UK last night.

A former Te Karere colleague described Day as "kind, reserved and cheeky at times".

"He was passionate about his mahi, a joy to work with."

Another former colleague, journalist Mark Crysell said "his beautiful eye and deep soul became pictures that lifted our stories to another level.

"Our deepest sympathies & love to Pete and mum Feloani,’ he said.

Police investigation continues

"Joe was a brilliantly talented camera operator, and had a real eye for things," journalist Andrew Macfarlane said.

Day, a former cameraman for Television New Zealand, went missing at 9:30 pm on Saturday evening, in the Clifton area of Bristol in the UK’s Southwest.

Avon and Somerset Police said a man's body was located and recovered near the Avon Gorge, about two kilometres from the home Day shared with his fiancée, Kelsey Mulcahy.

Police request people do not speculate about Day’s death, saying investigations are continuing.

"While formal identification has not yet taken place, we have updated the family of missing 31-year-old Joseph Day," they said.

"Our hearts go out to them and we thank them for their patience while enquiries into the circumstances of death continue."