King advances to Tournament of Champions semi-finals in New York

Kiwi squash champion Joelle King has advanced into the semi-finals of the Tournament of Champions at Grand Central Station in New York.

The world No. 6 beat world No. 14 Salma Hany from Egypt in straight games to reach the semis for the second year in a row, by an 11-6, 11-6, 11-8 margin in 33 minutes.

King playing world No.14 Salma Hany from Egypt. Source: Supplied

King, aged 31, says it’s good to be back on the court, playing at one of, “The most amazing events in the world”.

“When you lose to someone the time before then it always put a bit of an edge on the match,” says King, commenting on how her performance in the previous round against Joshna Channapa.

“I just wanted to play well. It’s kind of my natural game. It hasn’t been there for the last year. It just feels really good to be on court and playing close to back to my best. I just want to keep playing and what better way than to keep playing here in Grand Central.”

King will face either World Champion Nour El Sherbini or England's No. 1 Sarah-Jane Perry tomorrow around 2pm (NZ time).