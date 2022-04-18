King beats Gilies to reach Manchester Open finals

Photo / Supplied

Māori squash player Joelle King is now closer to the Manchester Open squash title having won her semifinal battle over Belgian opponent Nele Gilis this morning [NZ time].

A former Manchester Open champion herself in 2019, the Ngāti Porou ace bested Gilis in five games: 7-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-9, and 15-13. It was a very tough match for both players that lasted 86 minutes, especially for King who had been contending with a slight injury throughout the event.

There were a few judgments in the game where both players asked for officials to interfere, which added to the intensity heading into the final game.

“In the heat of the battle things get said and you’re asking for lets at pressure moments and I questioned her trying to play the ball and she was a bit disappointed I questioned it, which is only fair," King said in her post-match interview.

As much as the Belgian player tried to capitalise on King'sinjury, as the final game went 6-6, it was King's last match ball at 14-13 that got her to 15 after an error on Gilis' part.

“That was class from Nele, I think the first game she just got into my lungs.

“Before this tournament, my preparation wasn’t exactly how I wanted it to be. It’s been a while since the lungs were open and as you can see, [Gilis] just fights and gets everything back and makes you play that extra shot.

Giving credit to her opponent, the No.5 seed added: "Nele came here to beat me today and I could see it in her face from the very first point. She came off another tournament where she lost in the final and class players come back and they play better, all credit to her."

King's finals opponent has been confirmed as No.1 seed and Commonwealth Games rival Sarah-Jane Perry, who made a comeback from 0-2 against Welsh opponent Tesni Evans.