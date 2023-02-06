King Charles sends Waitangi message in Māori and English

King Charles has sent a message from the UK to Aotearoa on Waitangi Day - his first Waitangi Day as monarch - and has done it in both Māori and English.

Sending his "warmest greetings to the people of Aotearoa New Zealand", King Charles spoke of the "enduring connection" between the British empire and Māori, when the Treaty of Waitangi/Tiriti o Waitangi was signed in 1840 during the reign of his great-great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.

In a statement, he says: "I acknowledge and treasure the respect shown by the people of Aotearoa New Zealand to Her late Majesty, and in particular, on this occasion of Waitangi, the respects paid by Mãori."

Part of his statement included his visit to Waitangi having worn the same korowai as his predecessor, Queen Victoria, "a taonga that represents a deep connection which has meant so much to me throughout my life, to New Zealand and the Māori people.

"It has allowed me humbly to reaffirm my commitment, and that of my children and grandchildren, to this bond between us, and to ensuring that it endures for future generations.

"Waitangi Day is a time both to reflect on the past and look forward to the future. My family and I join in sending you all our warmest good wishes.

"He aroha whakatō, he aroha puta mai."

Read the full statements in te reo Māori and English here.