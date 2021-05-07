King Cobra arrests for serious assaults in Christchurch

Christchurch police today arrested three people connected to the King Cobra gang, charging them for involvement in three serious assaults in the central city on March 21.

The arrests follow early morning search warrants at addresses associated with the gang, including the gang pad, also known as the Snake Fit Boxing Gym in the Middleton industrial area, which is advertised as a boxing/mixed martial arts gym open to the public.

"The victims of these assaults, outside a Victoria Street bar, were innocent members of the public simply having a good night in town with friends," Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie says.

"One of the victims, a young father, suffered a serious brain injury and will likely have lifelong injuries due to the assault.

"Police would like to thank those brave members of the public who intervened on the night of the assaults and those have come forward with information.

"The central city streets are for all members of the public to use and Police will thoroughly investigate any criminal wrongdoing including organised crime."

The three men arrested this morning will appear in the Christchurch District Court today on assault charges and for participating in an organised criminal group.

More arrests are likely.

Anyone who witnessed the assaults or has information in relation to them is encouraged to call police on 105 and quote file number 210321/2258 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.