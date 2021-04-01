King Country iwi mourn passing of kaumātua Alan Taumata

Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Ngāti Hauaroa in the central North Island are mourning esteemed kaumātua Alan Daniel Taumata who has died.

Taumata was a respected elder and spiritual leader from Kakahi, east of Taumarunui, in the King Country.

He was the first Māori to be appointed to work at Government House, serving Governor-General Sir Arthur Porritt, the first NZ-born governor-general.

Taumata started as a valet and then became a footman and a butler, all of which he learned by watching. He was also a member of Ngati Poneke.

In an interview with Māori Television's Native Affairs, he considered his time at Government House a great lesson in etiquette.

Taumata led services at Hato Hohepa Church in Kakahi, which celebrated 100 years in 2018.

He died surrounded by whānau. He was 78.