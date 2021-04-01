King Country iwi mourn passing of kaumātua Alan Taumata

By Te Ao - Māori News

Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Ngāti Hauaroa in the central North Island are mourning esteemed kaumātua Alan Daniel Taumata who has died.

Taumata was a respected elder and spiritual leader from Kakahi, east of Taumarunui, in the King Country.

He was the first Māori to be appointed to work at Government House, serving Governor-General Sir Arthur Porritt, the first NZ-born governor-general.

Taumata started as a valet and then became a footman and a butler, all of which he learned by watching. He was also a member of Ngati Poneke.

In an interview with Māori Television's Native Affairs, he considered his time at Government House a great lesson in etiquette.  

Taumata led services at Hato Hohepa Church in Kakahi, which celebrated 100 years in 2018.

He died surrounded by whānau. He was 78.

