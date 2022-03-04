King-hit goes viral; Police complaints top 1400

Video / Supplied

Complaints about the behaviour of Police during the operation to evict anti-mandate protestors from parliament grounds Wednesday, are swamping the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA).

Police evicted thousands of the Convoy 2022 protestors who camped on parliament grounds and the surrounding areas for 23 days, in an early morning operation that saw hundreds of officers in riot gear brawling with protestors, as they forced them off the estate.

Videos alleging misconduct have gone viral on social media, including one of an officer king-hitting an elderly man several times, seemingly knocking him unconscious. Māori Television has provided the videos to police for comment; we asked if officers in the videos had been identified, stood down, or if an internal investigation would be launched, but received no response.

During the operation Police allege officers were subjected to abuse, including stones being hurled at them, people attempting to hit them with pitch forks, and some officers being doused with bottles of human waste.

Judge Colin Doherty the Chair of the IPCA says the organisation received 200 complaints in the 24 hours following the operation, with more than 1400 received about Police operations to eliminate the protests throughout February.

“The complaints received have raised a number of incidents and concerns.”

“Because of the very high volume of complaints, we are still working through them and identifying the themes and concerns.” Judge Doherty said.

Doherty says given the large number of complaints, he will make an announcement in the coming days about how the IPCA will address them.

"We are currently considering our approach… and expect to make an announcement on this in the next few days.” He said.

Judge Doherty added he is unable to comment on specific videos provided to the IPCA until investigations were complete.