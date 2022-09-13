King Tuheitia, Apiata, O'Regan named among others to attend Queen's funeral

Kīng Tuheitia will be among New Zealanders attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London next week.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today announced other eminent people to present this country including Victoria Cross for New Zealand recipient Willie Apiata, former governor-general Dame Silvia Cartwright and Commonwealth secretary-general Sir Don McKinnon.

Others include New Zealander of the Year Sir Tipene O'Regan, the honorary president of Ngāti Rānana (the London Māori Club), Whaea Esther Jessop, New Zealand Cross recipient Jacinda Amey, London-based soprano Aivale Cole, Beaufurof founder Jacqueline Gilbert and Dame Kiri Te Kanawa.

“It is a privilege to attend the funeral alongside other New Zealanders from different walks of life to pay our respects on behalf of all New Zealanders," said Ardern, who will fly to London tomorrow.

She also said it would be an opportunity to meet King Charles, leaders of Realm and commonwealth countries, and other world leaders.

The Queen's funeral will take place in London on Monday, September 19.

Later that day Ardern will fly to New York for the United Nations General Assembly. Once there, she will resume her week's schedule, which includes co-hosting the Christchurch Call Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and delivering New Zealand's national address.