King Tuheitia recalls queen-to-queen relationship

The late two queens at Turangawaewae Marae



King Tuheitia will hold a prayer service tonight following the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

The king’s mother, the late Queen Te Arikinui Te Atairaingikahu received Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh on several occasions at Turangawaewae Marae.

The king has released a statement, saying Queen Elizabeth enjoyed a close relationship with the late queen.

Queen Elizabeth personally signed into law the Waikato Raupatu Settlement Act 1995 - the only New Zealand legislation given royal assent in person by the Queen.

King Tuheitia says this act “is held in the highest regard by the Kiingitanga as honouring a queen-to-queen relationship”.

Kīngi Tuheitia and Makau Ariki Atawhai also sent their aroha and respect to the royal family.

"The Whare Ariki of Te Wherowhero send their aroha at this time to the Royal House of Windsor. We pray for the late Queen and for King Charles.”