- King Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII issued his latest address last night from his home in Huntly, reminding Māoridom of the benefits of karakia in these trying times.

- A staff member at Kaikohe's New World store has tested positive with COVID-19 prompting Northland health providers to ensure their staff and supplies were ready to respond.

- Financial commentator and CE of Ngāti Whakare Assets Trust, Taurua Grant, gives an analysis on the impact COVID-19 will have on Māori businesses.