King whānau dominate at waka ama sprint national’s singles day

One of New Zealand’s most successful families in waka ama dominated in the singles race day at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa Waka Ama Sprint Nationals on Wednesday.

The King family has been actively involved in waka ama for many years including Tupuria King, his mother Nyree, father Dave and sister Rose who each won a medal in the 500m sprint race.

Tupuria, of Ngā Hoe Horo Outrigger Canoe Club, won gold in the Premier Men’s W1 500m with a time of 2:14.79, followed by second-place winner Julius Petersen and third place Bradley Anderson from Manukau Outrigger Canoe Club.

Nyree, of Ruamata Waka Ama Club, won gold in the Gold Master Women W1 500m with a time of 3:02.16, followed by Liz Tane with a time of 3:05.4 and Marianne Gilligham with a time of 3:12.99.

Rose won bronze in the Premier Women’s W1 500m with a time of 2:35.16, just behind second-place winner Cory Campbell with a time of 2:34.68 and first place, Akayshia Williams with a time of 2:28.18. All three wāhine represent Horouta Waka Hoe Club Inc.

Dave, of Kaihoe o Ngati Rehia Trust, placed third in the Gld Master Mens with a time of 2:46.08, just behind Lol Smith of Rua Ruamata Waka Ama CLub with a time of 2:42.99 and first-place winner, George Thomas, of Waka Ama o Whakatane just split seconds ahead with a time of 2:42.99.

Another highlight was having the adaptive paddlers take to the water. The winner of Adaptive Men was Scott Martkew of Te Waka o Aoraki with a time of 2:34.32.

In total 97 single paddler races took place on Wednesday and competitors racing today were between 11 and 83 years old.

On Thursday the six paddler races (W6), 12 Paddler Double hulled races (W12) and corporate races will take part featuring 14 corporate teams.

