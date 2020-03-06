Kingfish aquaculture pilot planned for Northland

The government is set to invest $6 million in a land-based aquaculture pilot to see whether yellowtail kingfish can be commercially farmed in Northland. Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says if kingfish production is proven viable this will create job opportunities in the region.

The pilot system will be built at Niwa's Northland Marine Research Centre at Bream Bay and will aim to establish if it is technically and economically feasible to grow 600 tonnes of yellowtail kingfish to market size on land each year.

“If proven, this system will produce high-value aquaculture products with global appeal that are produced sustainably and efficiently. World demand for sustainable products like kingfish is increasing, particularly for the high-end sushi market. Local restaurant suppliers have also shown a demand for kingfish if its supply and quality is consistent,” Minister Jones says.

The initiative will initially create 18 jobs in Northland.

"It is testing technology that could bring major sustainable economic growth not only to Northland but the rest of the country."

If kingfish production is proven viable at 600 tonnes a year, the minister says it could lead to a full-scale 3,000-tonne operation in five years, with revenue estimated at $45 million per annum.

The total cost of the project is $19.8 million, with Niwa contributing $7.84 million, Northland Regional Council up to $6 million in buildings and infrastructure and the Provincial Growth Fund a $6 million loan.