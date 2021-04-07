Kīngitanga arrives at the High Court

Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero Te Tuawhitu arrived in the Auckland High Court today to witness the court proceedings brought by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei. The iwi is challenging the Crown's proposal to give two significant central Auckland land sites, without its permission, to iwi from the Hauraki region to settle their Treaty claims.

In a statement, the Office of the Kīngitanga says Kīngi Tūheitia is showing support of the mana of his tūpuna within Tāmaki. "This is not a protest or act of anger. Nor is this action being taken against another iwi on behalf of the Kīngitanga. We hold firm to our long-held belief and fundamental value that the Kīngitanga exists as a vehicle to unite iwi."

"For generations Tāmaki has been the home of many different iwi and hapū. The Kīngitanga respects the mana of all iwi in Tāmaki and we hold firm to our belief that the Kīngitanga can unite all peoples and all iwi in the ultimate pursuit of Mana Māori Motuhake."

The Crown and Marutūāhu have been negotiating in relation to various lands and motu in Tāmaki Makaurau since 2009, including Mahurangi and the islands of Hauraki Gulf. On May 17, 2013, Marutūāhu and the Crown signed a record of agreement, and in July, 2018, both parties initialled the Marutūāhu Iwi Collective Redress Deed.