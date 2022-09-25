Kīngitanga buy King Korokī photo at charity auction

Photo / Wayne Harman

The Kīngitanga has succeeded in acquiring the photo of King Korokī's casket being carried up Taupiri Maunga at Saturday's charity auction in Taranaki.

The 1966 photo captured by photographer Wayne Harman was up for sale at The Photojournalism New Zealand Charity Auction for the Taranaki Hospice, along with a number of other images of some of Aotearoa's most iconic moments in history.

Kīngitanga representatives contacted the organiser of the auction last week to buy the image for their archives but were told it was too late to withdraw the image from the auction. Instead, they organised for someone to bid on their behalf.

A Kīngitanga spokesperson has now confirmed to Te Ao that "we bought it". No further details have been provided, however.

The auction raised about $200,000 for charity, with the biggest seller a 2006 surfing-related photo of twin brothers Wharehoka and Te Kauhoe Wano.