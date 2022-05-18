Kīngitanga to meet Prince of Wales

Pai mārire filled the whare karakia at Hopuhopu today in tribute to Kīngi Koroki, the fifth Māori king who died on this day in 1966.

It also doubled as a blessing for the safe travels of the Kāhui Ariki who departed for London tonight.

Prince Charles invited the Kīngitanga to attend celebrations of his Prince’s Trust, a charity that supports youth around the world.

The Makau Ariki, Atawhai, and Puhi Ariki Nga-wai-hono-i-te-po, Ngira Symonds and Rukumoana Schaafhausen will represent the Kīngitanga

“It’s about inspiring our youth here and around the world. I hope that Nga-wai-hono-i-te-po will share and collate topics that will inspire our Māori youth” said Kīngitanga spokesperson, Rahui Papa.

Ngira Simmonds, Rangatiki of the Kīngitanga, added, “we also want to go there and come together with our Kīngitanga and the English Monarchy to work towards the dreams and aspirations we have hoped for, for a long time”.

The trip also commemorates the birth of the second Māori king, King Tāwhiao 200 years ago and his own trip to England to deliver a petition to Queen Victoria seeking recognition of tribal sovereignty.

Rahui Papa said, “this is special because it’s about keeping the fires burning amongst our youth, tracing what Tawhiao, Te Rata, and Te Atairangikaahu on their visits to England did, and allowing the youth to see the importance of these relationships”.

While the group of four left tonight, Kīngi Tūheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero VII will remain in New Zealand. Simmonds says there are two reasons the king's wife and daughter will represent him on the journey, "his health with the Covid environment, it is about keeping him safe. Secondly, this was a call from Prince Charles and not the Queen so the King will send his daughter to meet the Queen’s son."

The group will meet with Prince Charles at a royal banquet on May 23.