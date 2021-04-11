Kīngitanga mourns Prince Phillip

The Kīngitanga has sent its condolences to Queen Elizabeth ĪI and her family following the death of Prince Phillip.

The tribute was made by Kīngi Tuheitia at the poukai held at Te Papa o Rotu marae in Whatawhata.

Kīngi Tuheitia said the Kīngitanga had welcomed members of the House of Windsor many times to Tūrangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia.

In December 1953 Prince Phillip accompanied Queen Elizabeth II to the marae, where she became the first British monarch to meet a Māori monarch, Kīngi Koroki.

“The image of the Queen and Duke holds pride of place in Mahinārangi as a reminder of a warm and special relationship between the two royal houses,” he said.