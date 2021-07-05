Kiritapu Allan returns to Parliament

Labour MP Kiritapu Allan is returning to Parliament today following treatment for cervical cancer.

Allan stepped away from her post in April after saying she had been diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer.

The MP for East Coast announced her return on Facebook saying "I am so grateful for the most incredible support I have received from you all, up and down the country and I’m certain if it wasn’t for the prayers, messages of support, and the most incredible care I received from the healthcare practitioners during my time of treatment, I wouldn’t be in the place I am today. "

Allan was Minister of Conservation and Emergency Management, Associate Minister for Arts and Associate Minister for the Environment but says she won't return to those portfolios immediately.

“That means my friend and cabinet colleague Kris Faafoi will retain the emergency management portfolio for now (given it’s a 24/7 on-call job!), and we will reassess those responsibilities as I step back into work.”

Allan became a vocal advocate for cervical cancer screening after her diagnosis. In her post she reiterated her call for women to undergo smear tests saying "Don’t forget to get your checks, smear tests, breast screens, prostate checks and any other health checks you need - because you are worth it and your family deserves to have a healthy you.”

Allan of Ngati Porou shined a light on Wahine Māori prognosis rates for women with stage 3C cervical cancer saying she had just a 13 per cent chance of survival. The general population has a 40 per cent survival rate.

Kiritapu said she was feeling well and rested.

"My medical team were very pleased with how the treatment went - with some follow up appointments to be had (as is with this journey)".