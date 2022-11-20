Kiwi Ferns blown away by Jillaroos in cup final

Source / nrl.com

The Kiwi Ferns have been overwhelmed by Australia 54-4 in the final of the rugby league world cup in England.

The New Zealanders lost narrowly to the Jillaroos in their group game 10-8 but were no match for Australia today.

The Jillaroos led 20-0 at halftime and poured on a further 34 points in the second half, scoring 10 tries on their way to their third consecutive world title.

"That's a tough one today," said Kiwi Ferns coach Ricky Henry. "To Australia's credit, they played really well.

"We struggled to back up what we talked about but it's a credit to them and how well they played.

"We've got quite a young squad there so I'm hoping that in 2025 we'll be better prepared for another crack at it."

Australia 54 (Jess Sergis 2, Isabelle Kelly 2, Julia Robinson, Emma Tonegato, Tarryn Aitken, Kennedy Cherrington 2, Evania Pelite tries Ali Brigginshaw 2, Lauren Brown 5 cons).

Kiwi Ferns 4 (Madison Bartlett try)

HT 20-0

