Kiwi Ferns draw on Black Ferns' success as they also take on England

Kiwi Ferns coach Ricky Henry says his side has moved on quickly from Friday's (NZT) defeat to Australia and is focused on knocking over hosts England in tomorrow morning's Rugby League World Cup semi-final.

The Kiwi side fell agonisingly short of the Jillaroos, 10-8 in the final match of Group B action, but Henry says his side is ready to go just four days later and having completed only one training session in between.

"We've just saved it for the captain's run to get us ready for tomorrow. We've had a couple of banged-up bodies and trying to refresh everyone. Recovery for us is massive, just sort of feeling good about themselves and expressing themselves tomorrow night."

Despite two big wins against France and the Cook Islands to start the tournament, Henry says his team's game against the world champs was one of their better ones and puts them in a good position for the do-or-die clash tomorrow.

"We started slow I thought in the first couple of games but we found our rhythm in the Australian game.

'Very proud Kiwi women'

"We're progressing, we're getting better, and we've still got a lot in us as well. We've just got to make sure we put it out there tomorrow night."

Henry says his side is drawing inspiration from their Black Ferns counterparts who defeated England to win the Rugby World Cup.

"It's awesome for rugby back home but it's awesome too for women's sport. We've got a few ladies who have been a part of that wider squad and they're really excited about the result and for what's on the horizon for women's sport."

Veteran middle forward Georgia Hale says the Kiwi Ferns watched the game together in the team room at their York Hotel.

"It was unreal! The game was incredible and a great display of women's rugby and I think being a female footy player seeing the girls do it back home and we can fly the flag over here makes us very proud, Kiwi women."

A win over England tomorrow morning will see the Kiwi Ferns play their sixth RLWC final and chase the fourth championship and first since 2008.