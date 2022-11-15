Kiwi Ferns extend England's World Cup misery

The Kiwi Ferns will face Australia once again in pursuit of World Cup glory after disposing of hosts England 20-6 in York this morning to reach their sixth RLWC final.

Rugby League World Cup debutante Mele Hufaga, a former Black Ferns squad member, has continued to impress the crowds in Northern England, scoring the Kiwi Ferns' first try this morning, followed by two barnstorming runs that led to tries for forwards Otesa Pule and Brianna Clarke to eliminate England from the World Cup.

That comes just days after their men's team were downed by Samoa and the Black Ferns defeated England at the Rugby World Cup in Auckland.

Her effort saw Hufaga rewarded with the player of the game award, but she gave credit to her teammates.

"One hundred per cent I wouldn't be able to perform if it wasn't for my teammates. Our buildup for today was all about working for ourselves and working hard."

Coach Ricky Henry said after the game, the former rugby union star has been a key leader for the squad despite her relative international inexperience in the 13-a-side code.

Mele Hufaga's success

"She's been massive for us. She's always been a talent a lot of people back in New Zealand know this. For her to come to here and do what she is doing doesn't surprise me, we're just lucky she is on our team."

The Kiwi Ferns will now head to Old Trafford in Manchester where they will face the Jillaroos for the second time in a week after falling short to the World Champions 10-8 on Friday. Henry says his side know they will have to be much better to turn that around.

"I'll be honest, we've got to be better with our completions and our errors. We'll try and take it to them and get real physical with them it and see what happens.

"We'll turn up. We've kept to ourselves and worked hard and been really confident within camp so we'll do exactly the same thing."

Australia head to Old Trafford after an 82-0 trouncing of Papua New Guinea in their semi-final earlier today and will go into Sunday morning's final as the favourites to win their third consecutive world cup title.